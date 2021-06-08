Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for local schools including Bowmore and Malvern C.I. this week

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners are hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week at Bowmore Junior and Senior Public School on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 8.

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners are hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at a number of locations including Bowmore Junior and Senior Public School and Malvern Collegiate Institute.

On Tuesday, June 8, clinics are slated for Bowmore and for Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School.

On Wednesday, June 9, clinics will take place at Malvern Collegiate, Thorncliffe Park Public School, and Glen Rhodes United Church.

The June 8 clinic at Bowmore, 80 Bowmore Rd., southeast of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East., begins at 2 p.m. and will have 300 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. Priority access at this clinic will be for those who are 12 years of age or older who are students (or their immediate family members) at Bowmore, Roden Public School, Duke of Connaught Public School, Monarch Park Collegiate Institute, Ecole elementaire catholique George-Etienne-Cartier, St. Patrick Catholic Secondary School, Earl Haig Public School, St. Brigid Catholic School, Holy Cross Catholic School, Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, Greenwood Secondary School, East York Collegiate Institute, Ecole elementaire La Mosaique, Norway Junior Public School, Kew Beach Public School and East York Alternative Secondary School. Non-priority access will be for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto. The clinic will be open until vaccine supply runs out.

The June 8 clinic at Our Lady of Fatima, 3176 St. Clair Ave. E. just west of Pharmacy Avenue, opens at 2 p.m. and will have 300 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. Priority access at this clinic is for those who are 12 years of age or older who are students (or their immediate family members) at Our Lady of Fatima, SATEC @ Porter Collegiate Institute, Regent Heights Public School, St. Patrick Catholic Secondary School, St. Joachim Catholic School, George Webster Elementary School and Clairlea Public School. Non-priority access will be for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto. The clinic will be open until vaccine supply runs out.

The June 9 clinic at Malvern Collegiate Institute, 55 Malvern Ave., opens at 2 p.m.and will have 300 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. Priority access at this clinic is for those who are 12 years of age or older who are students (or their immediate family members) at Malvern Collegiate, Notre Dame Catholic High School, Neil McNeil Catholic High School, St. John Catholic School, Glen Ames Senior Public School, Kimberley Public School, Norway Public School, Williamson Road Public School. Balmy Beach Community School, Courcelette Public School, Blantyre Public School, St. Denis Catholic School, Duke of Connaught Public School, and Adam Beck Public School. Non-priority access will be for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto. The clinic will be open until vaccine supply runs out.

The June 9 clinic at Thorncliffe Park Public School, 80 Thorncliffe Park Dr., begins at 2 p.m. and there will be 300 first doses Pfizer shots runs out. Priority access at this clinic is for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in the M3C and M4H postal codes. . Non-priority access will be for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto. The clinic will be open until vaccine supply runs out.

The June 9 clinic at Glen Rhodes United Church, 1470 Gerrard St. E., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be 300 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. Priority access will be given to clients of the East End United Food Bank. Non-priority access will be for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto.

Those planning on attending a clinic are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto