Drake and Live Nation Canada team up to open new concert and entertainment venue on Queen Street East in the Beach

The live-entertainment venue to be called History is being created in the site of The Champions off-track betting facility on Queen Street East.

A new concert venue, being built in a partnership with Drake and Live Nation Canada, is coming to Queen Street East in the Beach.

The 2,500-person capacity venue is refurbishing the building at 1663 Queen St. E., on the south side between Coxwell and Eastern avenues, that was home to the Champions off-track betting facility.

The new live-entertainment venue will be called History.

The plans were announced by Live Nation on the morning of Tuesday, June 8.

In the announcement, Drake said some of his fondest memories were playing shows in venues of about that size.

“Some of my most memorable shows were playing in smaller rooms like History. I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans,” said Drake.

Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino said: “We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible.”

History is expected to host 200 concerts and other events annually.

Work on the venue is expected to be completed this summer, with an opening date later this year.

It will include a variety of configurations for audiences including seating, floor space and general admission areas.

For more information on History and its arrival in the Beach, please go to its Twitter site at https://twitter.com/HistoryToronto