Deja Views: The creation of a condo on Queen Street East in the 1980s

Chris DeBoer took the above photo on Queen Street East between Beech and Balsam avenues in the 1980s. It shows a site where a condo would be built (seen in inset photo).

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Clyde Robinson, from the The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society, was kind enough to drop off a parcel of photographs at the Beach Metro News office for me recently.

The images document a teardown and build up of a condominium and also several house front photos, all taken on Queen Street East between Beech and Balsam avenues in the 1980s. The photographer of the above photo is Chris DeBoer.

Thank you Clyde, for taking the time to share these memories of the past. Thank you Chris, for taking the photos.

If you have a bundle of photos of the Beach sitting in a box, why not share them with our readership? Please contact me at gdvandy61@gmail.com