Seven COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics set for East Toronto this weekend

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital will be hosting a total of seven pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the weekend of June 5 and 6 in East Toronto.

On Saturday, June 5, clinics are slated for East York Collegiate Institute, Monarch Park Collegiate Institute, Baitul Aman Mosque, and Madinah Masjid.

The June 5 clinic at East York Collegiate, 650 Cosburn Ave., begins at 8 a.m. and will have 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. Priority access at this clinic will be for those who are 12 years of age or older who are students (or their immediate family members) at East York Collegiate, Westwood Middle School, R.H. McGregor Elementary School, Earl Beatty Junior and Senior Public School, Diefenbaker Elementary School, Ecole elementaire La Mosalque, Cosburn Middle School, Holy Cross Catholic School and Canadian Martyrs Catholic School. Non-priority access will be for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto. The clinic will be open until vaccine supply runs out.

The June 5 clinic at Monarch Park Collegiate, 1 Hanson St., opens at 8 a.m. and will have 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. Priority access at this clinic is for those who are 12 years of age or older who are students (or their immediate family members) at Monarch Park Collegiate, St. Patrick Catholic High School, St. Brigid Catholic School, Roden Public School, Duke of Connaught Junior and Senior Public School, Ecole elementaire catholique George-Etienne Cartier, and Holy Cross Catholic School. Non-priority access will be for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto. The clinic will be open until vaccine supply runs out.

The June 5 clinic at Baitul Aman Mosque, 3114 Danforth Ave. just east of Victoria Park Avenue, opens at 8 a.m. and will have 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. The clinic will be for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto. However, priority access will be given members of the Baitul Aman Mosque. This clinic will feature a private, female-only vaccination area for those who require it. Also, there be a free ice cream given to everyone who receives a vaccination shot at this clinic. The clinic will be open until vaccine supply runs out.

The June 5 clinic at the Madinah Masjid, 1015 Danforth Ave. between Greenwood and Donlands avenues, takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the supply of 500 first doses Pfizer shots runs out. This clinic is for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto.

On Sunday, June 6, COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics are planned for Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, Eastdale Collegiate Institute, and One Academy.

The June 6 clinic at Danforth Collegiate, 800 Greenwood Ave., opens at 8 a.m. and will have 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. Priority access at this clinic is for those who are 12 years of age or older who are students (or their immediate family members) of Danforth Collegiate, Greenwood Secondary School, Ecole elementaire La Mosalque, Earl Grey Senior Public School and Wilkinson Public School. Non-priority access will be for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto. The clinic will be open until vaccine supply runs out.

The June 6 clinic at Eastdale Collegiate, 701 Gerrard St. E., opens at 10 a.m. and will have 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available. Priority access at this clinic is for those who are 12 years of age or older who are students (or their immediate family members) at Eastdale Collegiate, Queen Alexandra Middle School and Oasis Alternative Secondary School, Bruce Public School, Earl Grey Senior Public School, Heydon Park Secondary School, Essex Junior and Senior Public School and Westwood Middle School. Non-priority access will be for those 12 and older who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto. The clinic will be open until vaccine supply runs out.

The June 6 clinic at One Academy, 858 Eastern Ave., opens at 8 a.m. and 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available. This clinic is for anyone 12 years of age or older who lives, works or goes to school in an “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto. Every person who gets a vaccine shot at this clinic will receive a free seven-day trial of virtual workout classes and be entered in a draw to win raffle prizes.

Those planning on attending a clinic are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto