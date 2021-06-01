Danforth-Main Laneway Connection plans to be revealed at virtual meeting

An update on plans for laneway improvements in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area will be revealed at an online meeting on the evening of Tuesday, June 1. Photo: Danforth-Main Laneway Connection.

East Toronto residents are invited to learn more about future plans for the improvement of laneways located in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area at an online meeting set for the evening of Tuesday, June 1.

The Danforth-Main Laneway Connection project is aiming to make improvements to three laneways to the northeast of the intersection.

The laneways being dealt with are to the north and south of the station and to the south of Coleman Park.

In the project’s Phase 1, the laneways by the station will be addressed. Phase 2 will focus on the laneway to the south of Coleman Park.

The virtual meeting hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor from 6 to 7 p.m. on June 1 will reveal the results of community consultation and project planning for the laneways.

Main goals of the project are to increase safety in the laneways at all times of the day and night, to improve visibility and navigability, and to create “permeable and people-friendly edges” with neighbouring walkways and Coleman Park.

For more information on the Danforth-Main Laneway Connection please go to https://www.thelanewayproject.ca/danforth-main

To register to attend the June 1 meeting, please go to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcuduCurz4jGdw0Pi57z173WY7jsrwXeGU6