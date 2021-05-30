Vaccines and ice creams set for pop-up clinic at Kew Gardens outdoor rink on Sunday, May 30

The rink at Kew Gardens will be the site of a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 30.

Local residents are invited to get their first COVID-19 vaccination shot, and to also enjoy a complimentary ice cream cone, at a pop-clinic set for the outdoor ice rink in Kew Gardens park in the Beach on Sunday, May 30.

The vaccination clinic is being held by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners and will begin at 8 a.m. The ice rink in Kew Gardens is located at the south end of the park, west of the foot of Lee Avenue and slightly north of the Boardwalk.

There will be 1,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine available at this Kew Gardens pop-up clinic, and organizers are hoping for a big turnout.

To generate excitement to help promote the May 30 vaccination clinic, local realtor DeClute Real Estate will be handing out ice cream cone vouchers for those who get their shot.

Rick DeClute said the vouchers can be exchanged for a cone at an ice cream truck that will be set up specially for that purpose in the park, near Alfresco Lawn and Lee Avenue.

“People can get their jab and then go and get an ice cream from the truck,” DeClute told Beach Metro News. “We’re trying to help keep up the momentum to get people vaccinated.”

The clinic at the Kew Gardens rink is for people age 12 and over who live, work or attend school in an “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto.

Those planning on attending the clinic are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot. The clinic will run until the supply of vaccine has been used.

Those planning on attending are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address, proof of employment in Toronto, or a student identification card or document (such as a report card) . However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto