Eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East closed between Leslie and Woodbine for ActiveTO on May 29 and 30

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed to vehicles – but open and available for pedestrians and cyclists – from 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 29 through to 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.

The closure is part of the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative which allows residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on spring and summer weekends.

Lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road will not be closed on May 29 and 30 for ActiveTO.

The city has also implemented new signal timing measures at Leslie Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Those taking part in ActiveTO are reminded to follow COVID-19 safety protocols to keep themselves and other safe from the virus.

For more information on ActiveTO, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/