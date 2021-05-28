Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for East York and southwest Scarborough today

The East York Community Recreation Centre will be the site of a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, May 28 starting at 2 p.m.

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will host a pair of local pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Friday, May 28.

The clinics will take place at the East York Community Recreation Centre, 1081 ½ Pape Ave.; and Regent Heights Public School, 555 Pharmacy Ave.

The clinic at the East York Community Recreation Centre opens at 2 p.m. and is for people age 12 and over. Priority access will be given to those who live or work in the Pape and Cosburn community. Non-priority access will be given to anyone who lives or works in an “M” postal code, which is all of Toronto. There will be 500 vaccination doses available, and the clinic will be open until the supply runs out.

The clinic at Regent Heights Public School is for those who are 12 years of age or older who are students (or their immediate family members) at Regent Heights, SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Clairlea Public School, General Brock Public School, St. Joachim Catholic School and St. Dunstan Catholic School. This clinic opens at 3 p.m. and will have 500 vaccination doses available. The clinic will run until supply runs out.

Both clinics will only be administering first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Those planning on attending a clinic are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto