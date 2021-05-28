Police looking for two missing 14-year-old boys last seen in southwest Scarborough

Senge and Sungrab Norbu, 14, were last seen on Thursday, May 27, in the area of Warden and St. Clair avenues.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing 14-year-old boys who were last seen in the southwest Scarborough area.

Senge and Sungrab Norbu, 14, were last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, in the area of Warden and St. Clair avenues.

Senge is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, with a slim build, and wavy black hair. Sungrab is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a medium build, and wavy black hair.

Police are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Divsion at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com