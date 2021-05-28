Police looking for two missing 14-year-old boys last seen in southwest Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing 14-year-old boys who were last seen in the southwest Scarborough area.
Senge and Sungrab Norbu, 14, were last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, in the area of Warden and St. Clair avenues.
Senge is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, with a slim build, and wavy black hair. Sungrab is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a medium build, and wavy black hair.
Police are concerned for their safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Divsion at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
