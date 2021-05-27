Police seek help locating missing man, 77, last seen near Eastern and Logan avenues

Toronto police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old man.
Seaton Anthony Bentham, 77, was last seen on Monday, May 24, at 12 p.m., in the Eastern and Logan avenues area.
He is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, with a thin build, and curly grey and brown hair.
He is known to walk very slowly.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
UPDATE: Toronto police announced shortly before 9:30 a.m. today (May 27) that the missing man had been located.
