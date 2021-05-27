Man, 37, charged in connection with alleged indecent acts in front of young girls in the Beach

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 37-year-old man in connection with an investigation into a number of alleged indecent acts in front of young girls that have taken place over the past two years, mostly in the Beach neighbourhood.

According to Toronto police, a man committed multiple indecent acts between June 24, 2019 and May 17, 2021 within Toronto, with most occuring in the Beach area. One of those incidents took place on Aug. 31, 2020 in the area of Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue, police said.

Police alleged a man would drive a white four-door Jeep, watch and/or follow young female victims, and then would often call them over while exposing himself or committing an indecent act on himself.

Yesterday (Wednesday, May 26), Armen Parajian, 37, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of commit indecent act with intent to insult or offend another; four counts of harassment by repeated following of another person, and eight counts of expose genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

He is scheduled to appear at College Park on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 p.m., in Room 505.

Toronto police would like to thank the community for working with them on this investigation and for their efforts in helping to keep neighbourhoods safe.

Police are concerned there may be other victims and ask that anyone who has information relating to this investigation contact Det. Const. Greg Yan at 10779@tps.ca or 416-808-5507.

Anyone with information can also contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com