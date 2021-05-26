COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall meeting to be hosted by Toronto-Danforth councillor

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher will host an online COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall meeting on the evening of Thursday, May 27.
The meeting on Zoom will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The meeting will give residents a chance to hear from local experts about COVID-19 vaccines, and also share their questions and concerns.
Members of the expert panel at the meeting will be Dr. Vinita Dubey, Association Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto; Dr. Adil Shamji of Michael Garron Hospital; Amhed Hussein from The Neighbourhood Organization; and Jason Altenberg from the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.
Councillor Fletcher asks that questions be submitted to her in advance by email at councillor-fletcher@toronto.ca. Questions will also be taken live during the meeting through the Zoom Q&A feature.
To join the May 27 meeting, please register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3HI8AY7sQCKv8oqUe1iIEA
