East Toronto COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics to be held every day of the Victoria Day long weekend

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will be hosting a number of local pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the Victoria Day weekend.

Clinics slated for Friday, May 21 will take place at the East York Community Centre, 1081 ½ Pape Ave.; and at D.A. Morrison Middle School, 271 Gledhill Ave.

The May 21 clinic at the East York Community Centre starts at noon and will provide priority access for people born in 2003 or earlier who live or work in the Pape and Cosburn avenues community. Non-priority access at this clinic will be given to people born in 2003 or earlier who live or work in any “M” postal code, which means anyone in Toronto. The clinic will have 1,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine available and will continue until the supply runs out.

The May 21 clinic at D.A. Morrison Middle School starts at 3 p.m. and is for people 12 years of age and older who are students or immediate family members of students who attend the East York school. There will be 500 Pfizer doses available at this clinic and it will continue until supply runs out.

On Saturday, May 22, pop-up vaccination clinics are slated for the north parking lot of Warden subway station, 705 Warden Ave.; and George Webster Elementary School, 50 Chapman Ave.

The May 22 clinic at the Warden station parking lot is a drive-through clinic and it starts at 8 a.m. Shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for seniors (ages 65 and older) who live in any “M” postal code and their caregivers born in 2003 or earlier who drive them to the clinic. There will be 500 doses available at this clinic and it will continue until supply runs out.

The May 22 clinic at George Webster school is for students and immediate family members of students who attend George Webster, Our Lady of Fatima and Regent Heights schools. The clinic starts at 8 a.m. and there will be 1,000 shots of Pfizer vaccine available. The clinic will continue until the supply of vaccine runs out.

On Sunday, May 23, pop-up vaccination clinics are planned for the Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre, 870 Queen St. E.; and SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate, 40 Fairfax Cres., in southwest Scarborough.

The May 23 clinic at Jimmie Simpson starts at 8 a.m. and is for people born in 2003 or earlier who live in an “M” postal code and speak Cantonese or Mandarin. Staff and volunteers who can speak those languages will be at the clinic to assist those attending. There will be 1,000 doses of the Prizer vaccine available at this clinic and it will continue until the supply runs out.

The May 23 clinic at Porter Collegiate is for people 12 years of age and older who are students or immediate family members of students at Porter, Clairlea Public School, St. Joachim Catholic School, General Brock Public School or Danforth Gardens Public School. The clinic starts at 8 a.m. and will be administering 1,000 does of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will continue until the vaccine supply runs out.

On the holiday Monday, May 24, on the soccer field at Dentonia Park (80 Thyra Ave.) starting at 8 a.m. This clinic is for people 12 and older who live in any “M” postal code, but priority access will be given to residents of Taylor-Massey, Danforth Village, and the highrise apartments near Victoria Park subway station. There will be 1,000 doses of the Prizer vaccine available at this clinic and it will continue until the supply runs out.

All of the above clinics will only be administering first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Those planning on attending a clinic are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto