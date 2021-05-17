Virtual meeting seeks ideas for community uses of TTC barns at Danforth Garage site

The Danforth East Community Association (DECA) is hosting a virtual meeting on The SoDa (South of Danforth) Barns on the evening of May 18.

The Danforth East Community Association (DECA) is looking for feedback from local residents on redevelopment plans for the property on the southeast side of Danforth and Coxwell Avenues.

The site is generally known as the Danforth Garage and is the home of a TTC facility, a library and Tobias House (non-profit housing).

Redevelopment plans by the City of Toronto for the site will include a new library, the new 55 Division police station, a number of mixed-use residential buildings and a TTC building.

DECA will be holding an online community meeting on the evening of Tuesday, May 18, to get public input on what would be good uses for the “adapted streetcar barns” presently on the site. They are being referred to as The SoDa (South of Danforth) Barns.

The virtual meeting begins at 7:30 p.m., and information on how to attend is available at the DECA website at https://www.deca.to/?fbclid=IwAR2ZQwakzAdeSyeTQM-lHo9U0EVkQLqVuvoAnau88Z_z7vcgKOwjHQWC4vU

“This grassroots visioning exercise for our community will generate a list of program suggestions for the buildings and spaces on the SoDa Barns site. This local knowledge will contribute to the creative discussion on this development and articulate a vision for our community,” said DECA on its website.

Some of those program suggestions include office space, a space/ stage for community meetings and live theatre performances and rehearsals, public-event space both inside and outside, an arts and culture incubator, light industry a community centre, a skating rink, startup incubator and innovation hub, and/orcommunity gardens.

For more on the city’s Danforth Garage Master Plan, please see https://www.dropbox.com/s/e69gwxeqg9xacdc/1627DAN_DanforthGarageMasterPlanReport_FINAL_2019.03.22.pdf?dl=0