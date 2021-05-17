Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for Oakridge school and Frankland Community Centre on May 18

People line up at a recent COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic in the photo above. Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will be hosting a pair of local pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 18. They will take place at Oakridge Junior Public School in southwest Scarborough and Frankland Community Centre on Logan Avenue in East Toronto.

The clinics will take place at Oakridge Junior Public School, 110 Byng Ave. in southwest Scarborough; and at the Frankland Community Centre, 816 Logan Ave., just south of Danforth Avenue.

Both clinics start at noon on May 18 and will take place until the vaccine supply runs out. The Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be administered at the clinics depending on supply.

Eligibility at the clinics on May 18 is limited to those who meet certain criteria.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

For the Oakridge clinic, only people age 18 and older who live in the in any M1 postal code (which means all of Scarborough) are eligible to receive vaccine shots. Also, anyone who is a parent or immediate family member of students at Oakridge Public School, Taylor Creek Public School, Samuel Hearne Middle School, and St. Dunstan Catholic School will be eligible for shots at this clinic.

There will be 600 doses of vaccine available at the Oakridge school pop-up clinic.

For the Frankland Community Centre clinic, eligibility is for people age 18 or older who cannot work from home and are employed at businesses on Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Coxwell avenues. Priority access at the Frankland clinic will be given to members of the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA.

There are 400 doses of vaccine available at the Frankland pop-up clinic

Another pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic is slated for Wednesday, May 19, in southwest Scarborough.

It will takes place at the Toronto Durgabari, 427 Birchmount Rd., just south of Danforth Road., starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until supply runs out.

Eligibility for this clinic is for anyone over age 18 who lives or works in any hot spot postal code in Toronto. Priority access at this clinic will be given to those over age 18 living or working in postal codes M1K, M1L, and M1M, and to members of the Toronto Durgabari community.

There will be 1,000 doses of vaccine available at the Toronto Durgabari clinic on May 19.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

Those who live or work in hot spot postal codes are asked to also bring a proof of address or proof of employment such as a work identification or pay stub.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto