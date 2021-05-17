Online Community Safety Town Hall meeting set for East Toronto residents

An online Community Safety Town Hall meeting for East Toronto residents is set for the evening of May 20.

The online meeting is presented by the Toronto Police Service, the 55 Division Community Police Liaison Committee and Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher.

Those on the panel will include Supt. Reuben Stroble of 55 Division; Mohamed Shuriye, manager of the City of Toronto’s Police Reform Unit; and Denise Andrea Campbell, executive director of the City of Toronto’s Social Development, Finance and Administration office.

The Zoom meeting takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

In her newsletter, Councillor Fletcher said everything from police reform to stopping porch pirates will be on the table at the meeting.

Those wishing to attend are asked to register in advance at

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MKX_5t_EToaTWqpWkAjnFw

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the Zoom meeting on May 20.