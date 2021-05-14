Eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East closed from Leslie to Woodbine for ActiveTO on May 15 and 16

Runners and cyclists take part in ActiveTO along Lake Shore Boulevard East earlier this month. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

With some great weather in the forecast for this weekend, local residents are reminded of a number of road closures planned for May 15 and 16 as part of the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed to vehicles – but open and available for pedestrians and cyclists this weekend.

Also, Bayview Avenue will be closed between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road; River Street will be closed between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street; and the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road.

The closures will take place between 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, and 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.

This weekend’s closures will be the third in a row for the month of May for Lake Shore Boulevard East, and will also mark the first time that lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard west have been closed to vehicle traffic.

ActiveTO closes particular roads during spring and summer weekends to allow residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents planning on taking part in ActiveTO are only permitted to do so with members of their household. Parking is limited and there is no onsite parking available so residents are encouraged to access routes by walking or cycling.

The city has also implemented new signal timing measures at Leslie Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East to reduce traffic congestion.

For more information on ActiveTO, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/