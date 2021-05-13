Update: Police seek witnesses, information on Queen Street East crash in which 29-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries

A 29-year-old woman passenger in this Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Queen Street East in the Beach which took place just before 9 p.m. on May 12. Photo by Les Jones.

Investigators with Toronto police Traffic Services are asking for witnesses to Wednesday night’s crash on Queen Street East in the Beach involving a blue Lamborghini, a street car, and two parked vehicles to come forward.

A 29-year-old woman passenger in the Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash which took place just before 9 p.m. on May 12.

According to a police press release issued on the afternoon of May 13, a 42-year-old man was operating a blue Lamborghini convertible eastbound on Queen Street East toward Maclean Avenue in the curb lane. At the same time, police said a TTC streetcar was travelling eastbound on Queen Street East in the left passing lane.

Police said the driver of the Lamborghini accelerated in the curb lane in an attempt to pass the streetcar and “in doing so sideswiped the streetcar and then struck two parked cars on the south side of Queen Street East, west of Maclean Avenue.”

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers with the Traffic Services unit are investigating, and are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com