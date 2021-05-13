Man sought in connection with series of Leslieville business break-ins last weekend

Wade Joshua Meyers, 41, of Toronto, is being sought by police on a number of charges including eight counts of breaking and entering, and 10 counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a number of business break-ins in Leslieville last weekend.

According to police, a number of businesses along Queen Street East (from approximately Vancouver Avenue to Pape Avenue) were broken into between Saturday, May 8, and Monday, May 10.

Police allege a man smashed a front glass window or door to gain entry to the premises and then took cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets, and any other accessible property.

Wade Joshua Meyers, 41, of Toronto, is being sought by police on a number of charges including eight counts of breaking and entering, and 10 counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he is also being sought in connection with investigations into break-ins in west Toronto in the areas covered by 11 Division and 14 Division.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com