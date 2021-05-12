Man, 30, sought by police in 55 Division on number of charges including assault

Jordan Pitawanakwat, 30, of Toronto, is wanted on a number of charges by police in 55 Division.

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on a number of assault charges.

Police said that between Tuesday, April 27, and Friday, May 7, police responded to a radio calls regarding an alleged assault against a woman by a man.

When police attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly resisted arrested and assaulted the officers.

Jordan Pitawanakwat, 30, of Toronto, is wanted on a number of charges including assault, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, four counts of failing to comply with probation, 11 counts of failing to comply with a release order, and escaping lawful custody.

He is described as five-feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on him is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com