Deja Views: Woodbine Beach Park memory

The above image of a pavilion in Woodbine Beach Park at the foot of Kippendavie Avenue was taken by John Leslie Harrison in the 1980s. Inset photo shows the site today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The above image of a pavilion in Woodbine Beach Park at the foot of Kippendavie Avenue is another photograph in a series taken by John Leslie Harrison.

In the late 1980s, John moved to the Beaches Lions Centennial Apartments on Norway Avenue. Daily he would walk down to the Woodbine Beach Park, often with his camera. There is a tree planted in his memory close to this very spot.

I’d like to thank his daughter, Laura Harrison for sharing her father’s work.

Do you have an old photo of the Beach you’d like to share? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com