Community’s help sought finding owners of ‘mystery’ home movies

Above and inserted into the story below are photos from the 'mystery' eight-millimetre films.

A Beach resident is hoping the community can help her find the owners of of a box home movies that she came into possession of.

The local resident inherited the box of 16 reels of eight-millimetre home movies, but when she went to look at them discovered eight of the reels belonged to another family.

She’s hoping residents can look at some of these photos below and see if they can identify anyone so these memories can be returned to the family they belong to.

If you recognize anything, please contact Beach Metro News editor Alan Shackleton at alan@beachmetro.com and he will pass a message on to the person who has the films.