Police seek help finding missing man, 19, last seen near Gerrard and Jones

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen in the Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue area.

Christian Senarega, 19, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in the area.

He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was wearing an orange jacket, grey hooded sweater, and black shoes.

Police said he may be driving a 2017 Lexus SUV, with Ontario plate CFNN 251.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or, online at https://www.222tips.comww.222tips.com