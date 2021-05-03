Police seek help finding missing man, 19, last seen near Gerrard and Jones

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen in the Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue area.
Christian Senarega, 19, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, at 6 p.m., in the area.
He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes.
He was wearing an orange jacket, grey hooded sweater, and black shoes.
Police said he may be driving a 2017 Lexus SUV, with Ontario plate CFNN 251.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or, online at https://www.222tips.comww.222tips.com
