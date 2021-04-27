Two men arrested, two men wanted in connection with downtown and East York bank robberies

Toronto police have arrested two men and seeking two more in connection with four robberies last week at banks in downtown Toronto and East York.

Two men have been arrested and two men are wanted by police in connection with a number of bank robberies in the city including East York locations.

The Toronto Police Service’s Hold Up Squad said that between Monday, April 19, and Thursday, April 22, four bank robberies were committed in the downtown Toronto and East York areas.

According to police, several men travelled in a vehicle to the bank and one of the men entered while the others waited nearby acting as lookouts

The man inside the bank approached a teller, said he had a gun and made a demand for cash, police alleged. The man then took cash before fleeing the area in the vehicle with the other men, police alleged.

Members of the Hold Up Squad started an investigation and were able to identify four suspects.

Police conducted a search warrant and allegedly located a quantity of stolen cash and some clothing worn by the men.

On Thursday, April 22, Justin Smith, 26, of Sault Ste. Marie, was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, and three counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. On the same day, Donald Lafleur, 55, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police said in a press release on April 26 that they are looking for two more men in connection with the bank robberies.

Keith Kellman, 33, of no fixed address, is wanted on a number of charges including four counts of robbery with a firearm and 12 counts of fail to comply with probation.

Jesse Pelletier, 37, of no fixed address, is wanted on a number of charges including three counts of robbery with a firearm and six counts of fail to comply with probation

Police warn that both men are considered dangerous and should not be approached. Both their photos can be seen on the Toronto police website at http://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/49745

Anyone who spots them is asked to call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information on them is asked to call the Hold Up Squad at 416-808-7350, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com