Man, 35, charged in connection with alleged home invasion in East York

A 35-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged home invasion earlier this month in East York.

According to police, a man tried to enter a residence in the Pape and Cosburn avenues area on Friday, April 9.

Three people were inside the residence when a man knocked on the door and asked to be let in, police said. The person who answered the door refused to let the man in, but the door was forced open, police alleged.

A man then pulled out a knife and demanded money, police alleged. There was then a struggle and one of the people in the residence was stabbed in the arm, police alleged.

The man fled the scene empty handed, police said.

After an investigation by the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad, a suspect was identified and arrested on April 20.

Yalcin Mirik, 35, of no fixed address, is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, breaking and entering, two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com