Beach resident launches colouring website for kids

Jennifer Ger and her sons Levi and Noah have launched the koalacolor website for kids. Photo: Submitted.

By JAYSON DIMAANO

With kids back to virtual learning, Jennifer Ger decided to launch a website with colouring pages for kids to keep busy.

The website can be reached at https://www.koalacolor.ca

The koala was not the original animal they chose to name the site.

“We were saying the chameleon was a great name because it is so colourful. But my boys (Levi and Noah) love the koala and how friendly and cuddly it feels. They said ‘Koala Colour’ and they put the words together. They like the ‘K’ sound. That was their input,” said Beach resident Ger.

When the website launched, Ger’s goal was to make it easy for kids to navigate. She saw some websites were harder to use and had low quality colouring pages.

“Our motivation was to make something very easy to use, easy for a child to choose what they want to print, run over to the printer and start colouring it right away.”

Levi and Noah helped with the design of the logo. They added some razzle dazzle, including colourful dots to the koala after looking at some colour schemes that they liked, either from the internet or from other sources, said Ger.

She sat down with her two sons to talk about what kind of pages to include in the website, such as a juggling octopus, skateboarding dinosaurs and kids in a ferris wheel. The sky’s the limit when it comes to imaginations, said Ger, and lots of people enjoy the pages.

“Turns out, junk food has been the most popular for people to be colouring. People are sharing online and showing us what they like colouring,” she said.

The site launched last week during the April school break.

“It’s a rainy week. We intentionally launched it for the April break because we thought it would be a helpful resource for parents during this time to keep their kids engaged,” Ger said.

Along with the website, the Ger family wanted to help people so they are also raising money for the Daily Bread Foodbank.

“If people are enjoying the free site, they are asked to press donate on the site which takes them directly to a dedicated fundraising page hosted on the Daily Bread Foodbank’s site,” said a koalacolor press release.

To help support the Daily Bread Foodbank, go to http://support.dailybread.ca/site/TR?team_id=15815&fr_id=1694&pg=team