Boy, 7, injured after being struck by vehicle on Glen Stewart Avenue

A seven-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Glen Stewart Avenue east of Southwood Drive this afternoon.
The incident took place at approximately 2 p.m.
The boy had been trapped under the vehicle, which remained at the scene, police said.
A passerby was able to help the boy to the curb, Toronto police said on Twitter.
The boy’s injuries are believed to be serious but not life threatening.
